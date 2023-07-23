Skip to Content
Newcastle signs Barnes from Leicester and Danjuma joins Everton on loan

LONDON (AP) — Newcastle has signed winger Harvey Barnes from relegated Leicester in a deal that could be worth a reported 38 million pounds ($49 million). Barnes has signed a five-year deal with Saudi-controlled Newcastle, which will play in the Champions League this season. Everton signed Netherlands forward Arnaut Danjuma on a season-long loan from Villarreal. The 26-year-old Danjuma spent the second half of last season at Tottenham, which beat Everton to his signature to the move in January.

