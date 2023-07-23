Novak Djokovic withdraws from Toronto tournament, opts for more rest after loss in Wimbledon final

TORONTO (AP) — Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the National Bank Open, opting for additional rest after his loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final. Tennis Canada announced Sunday that Djokovic pulled out of the only Canadian stop on the ATP Tour schedule due to fatigue. The 36-year-old, 23-time Grand Slam champion was set to begin his hard-court preparations for the U.S. Open after falling to the top-ranked Alcaraz last Sunday in a five-set final at Wimbledon. American Christopher Eubanks, who reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals, will gain automatic entry into the main draw as Djokovic’s replacement.

