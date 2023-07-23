Ohio State’s McMahon helps US edge Spain 69-66 to win Under-19 World Championship
MADRID, Spain (AP) — Cotie McMahon scored with 22 seconds left to lift the United States to a 69-66 win over host Spain in the FIBA Under-19 Women’s World Cup championship. With the scored tied at 66, the Ohio State forward scored to put the U.S. up two. The Americans then got a steal by Hannah Hidalgo with 11 seconds left. UCLA’s Kiki Rice then hit one of two free throws with 6 seconds left for the final margin. McMahon, who was the Big Ten freshman of the year last season, finished with 16 points and South Carolina’s Chloe Kitts added 15.