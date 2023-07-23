After first career tennis title at Swiss Open, Pedro Cachin gets kisses, hugs and doggy licks

GSTAAD, Switzerland (AP) — Pedro Cachin beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas 3-6, 6-0, 7-5 in the Swiss Open final Sunday to win his first tour-level title. Cachin then shared victory kisses courtside with his pet dog. A tearful Cachin first shared a courtside hug with his partner, then smooches with their French bulldog who also was at the match sitting in the family section. Cachin had his service broken to lose the first set then reeled off eight straight games during which the 35-year-old Ramos-Vinolas sought treatment for his bandaged left foot. The victory will lift 90th-ranked Cachin toward his career-best ranking of No. 54.

