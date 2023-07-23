Rizzo hits his 1st HR since May 20 and goes 4 for 4 as the Yankees sweep the Royals, 8-5

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Rizzo hit his first home run since May 20 and went 4 for 4 as the New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals 8-5 to complete their third series sweep of the season. Gleyber Torres’ two-run homer sparked New York’s four-run first inning against Jordan Lyles. Torres extended his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games but exited in the seventh because of left hip tightness. Luis Severino won for the first time in four starts since June 24. Rizzo also hit an RBI double in the first and singled in the fifth before capping a 10-pitch at-bat with a single in the eighth. It was Rizzo’s 15th career four-hit game and first since August 2019.

