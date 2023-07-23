Shohei Ohtani homers in last home game before trade deadline as the Angels beat the Pirates 7-5

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 36th homer in the two-way superstar’s final home game before the trade deadline, and the Los Angeles Angels wrapped up a strong homestand with a 7-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Ohtani drilled a low line drive to center field in the first inning, giving him 24 homers in his last 45 games. Fans still left Angel Stadium not knowing whether they’ll ever see Ohtani in the home uniform again, although the Halos’ success decreases the odds of a trade. Bryan Reynolds homered for the Pirates, who have lost seven of nine.

