Shohei Ohtani’s next mound start for Angels moved back a day to key Toronto series

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s next scheduled mound start for the Los Angeles Angels has been pushed back one day to Friday. Angels manager Phil Nevin announced the decision Sunday on Ohtani, who had been tentatively scheduled to make his regular turn in the rotation on Thursday in Detroit. Instead, Ohtani will take the mound when the Angels open a weekend series against the Toronto Blue Jays, a fellow contender for the AL’s wild-card playoff spots. The start will be the last for Ohtani before the trade deadline.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.