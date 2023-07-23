Spencer Torkelson and Andy Ibañez homer as Detroit Tigers beat San Diego Padres 3-1

DETROIT (AP) — Spencer Torkelson and Andy Ibañez homered, and the Detroit Tigers beat the San Diego Padres 3-1 to avoid a weekend sweep. Alex Faedo, who entered with a 6.98 ERA, pitched six shutout innings for Detroit. The right-hander allowed one hit and walked four. Beau Brieske and Jason Foley each worked an inning before Alex Lange pitched a rainy ninth for his 17th save. With runners on second and third, Lange retired Gary Sánchez on a fly ball to center for the final out. San Diego right-hander Joe Musgrove (9-3) lost for the first time since May 20, a span of 10 starts. He permitted three runs and seven hits in six innings.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.