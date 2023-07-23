The Twins sweep the White Sox with a 5-4 win in the 12th on Jeffers’ 2-out single

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ryan Jeffers hit a two-out RBI single in the 12th inning to lift the Minnesota Twins to a 5-4 victory and a series sweep over the Chicago White Sox. The Twins took a three-game lead on Cleveland in the AL Central for their largest margin in more than five weeks. Emilio Pagán earned the win after a perfect 12th. Alex Kirilloff hit the tying RBI double in a three-run ninth against Kendall Graveman. The Twins went scoreless over five innings against starter Lucas Giolito and through the eighth against two more relievers.

