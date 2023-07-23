Skip to Content
AP National Sports

The Twins sweep the White Sox with a 5-4 win in the 12th on Jeffers’ 2-out single

KTVZ
By
Published 4:19 PM

By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ryan Jeffers hit a two-out RBI single in the 12th inning to lift the Minnesota Twins to a 5-4 victory and a series sweep over the Chicago White Sox. The Twins took a three-game lead on Cleveland in the AL Central for their largest margin in more than five weeks. Emilio Pagán earned the win after a perfect 12th. Alex Kirilloff hit the tying RBI double in a three-run ninth against Kendall Graveman. The Twins went scoreless over five innings against starter Lucas Giolito and through the eighth against two more relievers.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content