Yankees slugger Aaron Judge faces live pitching for the first time since right toe injury
By LARRY FLEISHER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge faced live pitching on Sunday for the first time since tearing a ligament in his right toe on June 3. In a simulated game against Jonathan Loáisiga, who is rehabbing from right elbow surgery, Judge saw 16 pitches. He did not put any balls in play but fouled off four pitches, including one to the upper deck behind home plate. The Yankees began Sunday 17-22 since Judge crashed into the right-field wall at Dodger Stadium while making a catch on a drive by J.D. Martinez.