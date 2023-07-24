Cancer survivor Caicedo scores in Colombia’s 2-0 win over South Korea at the Women’s World Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — Cancer survivor Linda Caicedo has scored on her debut at the Women’s World Cup as Colombia beat South Korea 2-0. The Real Madrid forward was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at the age of 15. Now she is playing on one of the biggest stages in sports. She fired in her country’s second goal of the match at Sydney Football Stadium before racing toward Colombia’s fans in celebration. The 18-year-old Caicedo is an inspirational figure on and off the field and she further enhanced her reputation as one of soccer’s rising stars. Another teenager set a record: South Korea’s 16-year-old Casey Phair became the youngest-ever player in the Women’s World Cup when she went on as a second-half substitute.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.