Cancer survivor Caicedo scores in Colombia’s 2-0 win over South Korea at the Women’s World Cup
By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer
SYDNEY (AP) — Cancer survivor Linda Caicedo has scored on her debut at the Women’s World Cup as Colombia beat South Korea 2-0. The Real Madrid forward was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at the age of 15. Now she is playing on one of the biggest stages in sports. She fired in her country’s second goal of the match at Sydney Football Stadium before racing toward Colombia’s fans in celebration. The 18-year-old Caicedo is an inspirational figure on and off the field and she further enhanced her reputation as one of soccer’s rising stars. Another teenager set a record: South Korea’s 16-year-old Casey Phair became the youngest-ever player in the Women’s World Cup when she went on as a second-half substitute.