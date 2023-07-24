Following a historic start, the slumping Rays are suddenly playing catch-up in the AL East

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Baseball’s best team for much of this season has seen a historic start give way to a July swoon that’s loosened its stranglehold on the top record in the American League. The slumping Tampa Bay Rays believe in themselves, though, and are confident they will pull out of the tailspin that has dropped them into second place in the AL East two games behind the Baltimore Orioles. The Orioles won three or four between the division rivals over the weekend at Tropicana Field. The Rays have lost seven of their last eight games and are an AL-worst 4-14 in July.

