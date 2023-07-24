LA Galaxy’s Leagues Cup match with Club León rescheduled for Wednesday after plane problem

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — The LA Galaxy’s Leagues Cup match with Club León has been pushed back one day to Wednesday night after the Mexican club had mechanical problems with its charter aircraft. The Leagues Cup announced the decision Monday night, saying León’s preparations for the match were “significantly impacted” by the unspecified plane problem. The Galaxy and León were scheduled to meet Tuesday night at the Galaxy’s Dignity Health Sports Park in suburban Los Angeles in the clubs’ opening match of the Leagues Cup, a tournament featuring every team in Major League Soccer and Liga MX.

