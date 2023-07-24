McCormick has 6 RBIs, Díaz hits RBI single in the ninth to give Astros 10-9 win over Rangers
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer
HOUSTON (AP) — Chas McCormick homered with a career-high six RBIs before a tiebreaking RBI single by Yainer Díaz with one out in the ninth lifted the Houston Astros to a 10-9 win over the Texas Rangers. The victory moves Houston within 2 games of the Rangers, who lead the AL West. Rookie Alex Speas walked Kyle Tucker to start the ninth before McCormick walked with one out. Díaz then lined his single to right field and Tucker slid in just before the tag to set off Houston’s celebration.