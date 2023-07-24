Raiders sign 2-time All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have signed two-time All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters in an effort to address one of their most pressing needs. The 30-year-old Peters will be among the veterans who reports to the club on Tuesday. Las Vegas’ training camp opens Wednesday. The Raiders are hoping to get the version of Peters who has 32 career interceptions, six returned for touchdowns. He had only one interception last season with the Baltimore Ravens after missing 2021 with a torn ACL. Peters joins a Raiders team that had six interceptions last season, tied with the New York Giants for the fewest in the league.

