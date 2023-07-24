Rematch time: USA and Netherlands to meet at the Women’s World Cup
By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The United States meets Netherlands on Thursday in Wellington at the Women’s World Cup. The game is a rematch of the World Cup final four years ago in France, which the Americans won 2-0 for the team’s second straight title in soccer’s biggest tournament. Thursday’s match is the second for both teams in group play. Both come into the game with a Group A win in hand, so the results are important for positioning in the knockout stage. The Dutch have defeated the Americans just once in 10 matches, back in 1991 in their first-ever meeting.