Skip to Content
AP National Sports

Rematch time: USA and Netherlands to meet at the Women’s World Cup

KTVZ
By
Published 5:05 PM

By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The United States meets Netherlands on Thursday in Wellington at the Women’s World Cup. The game is a rematch of the World Cup final four years ago in France, which the Americans won 2-0 for the team’s second straight title in soccer’s biggest tournament. Thursday’s match is the second for both teams in group play. Both come into the game with a Group A win in hand, so the results are important for positioning in the knockout stage. The Dutch have defeated the Americans just once in 10 matches, back in 1991 in their first-ever meeting.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content