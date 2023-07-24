Varsho gets tiebreaking hit in the 11th inning as the Blue Jays beat the Dodgers 6-3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-3 in 11 innings. Daulton Varsho hit a tiebreaking two-run double in Toronto’s three-run 11th. Matt Chapman homered in the eighth for the Blue Jays before Max Muncy tied it with his 25th homer of the season. Jay Jackson pitched two hitless innings of relief, retiring all of the Dodgers’ top hitters. Jason Heyward also homered for the NL West-leading Dodgers.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.