Varsho gets tiebreaking hit in the 11th inning as the Blue Jays beat the Dodgers 6-3

Published 10:52 PM

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-3 in 11 innings. Daulton Varsho hit a tiebreaking two-run double in Toronto’s three-run 11th. Matt Chapman homered in the eighth for the Blue Jays before Max Muncy tied it with his 25th homer of the season. Jay Jackson pitched two hitless innings of relief, retiring all of the Dodgers’ top hitters. Jason Heyward also homered for the NL West-leading Dodgers.

