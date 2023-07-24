Youth coach hopes Women’s World Cup raises soccer’s profile for Maori people in New Zealand

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — When New Zealand kicked off the Women’s World Cup opener against Norway last week, just three of the 23 Football Ferns traced their roots to the Indigenous Maori people. By contrast, when the Kiwis hosted the Women’s Rugby World Cup last year, more than half of the players on its 30-person championship team were Indigenous. The sport of soccer sits far behind rugby in the national consciousness of New Zealand, and Maori representation in coaching is even smaller by comparison. But youth coach Tarena Ranui is among those leading the charge to change the landscape of soccer in New Zealand. Ranui is one of the leading youth coaches in New Zealand.

