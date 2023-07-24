Zambia turns to 3rd goalkeeper ahead of Spain at Women’s World Cup

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Zambia has played only one Women’s World Cup match, but the Copper Queens are already down to their third-string goalkeeper. In the waning moments of Zambia’s tournament-opening loss to Japan, relief goalkeeper Catherine Musonda picked up her second yellow card of the game after she tripped Japanese striker Riko Ueki in the box. The second yellow, converted to a red card, not only disqualified Musonda from the rest of the 5-0 blowout but also Zambia’s match against Spain on Wednesday.

