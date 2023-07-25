At RAGBRAI, ‘the ride will provide’ is the mantra for thousands as they bike across Iowa

CARROLL, Iowa (AP) — Associated Press Sports Writer Dave Skretta is one of the thousands of bicyclists riding across Iowa in the annual RAGBRAI event. The Iowa native has ridden the 500-mile trek many times. He says each time brings new twists and turns but the friendships are a bedrock feature for everyone. Some of his fellow riders say it’s like hanging out with family. Skretta also says the memories never stop flowing. And sometimes those are important to get through the challenging days.

