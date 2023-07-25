Australians confident in squad depth despite Sam Kerr’s injury at Women’s World Cup

Brisbane, Australia (AP) — Star striker Sam Kerr is sidelined with a calf muscle injury but Australia’s squad remains confident it has the depth to keep winning games at the Women’s World Cup it it co-hosting with New Zealand. Kerr missed the Australia’s opening win over Ireland last week and will be absent again for Thursday’s Group B game against Nigeria. And perhaps even longer than that. The Matildas are confident they still have the depth to contend for the Women’s World Cup. Midfielder Tameka Yallop says “I think we could play any one of us right now in the starting 11. Everyone has that ability and capability to step up and be a star at any point.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.