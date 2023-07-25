Canada aiming for a Tokyo-style run to title at Women’s World Cup
By JENNA FRYER
AP National Writer
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Canada knows it can overcome an opening-game draw at the Women’s World Cup because it won gold at the Tokyo Olympics after bouncing back from a draw with Japan in the first game. Now Canada must rebound again following a scoreless draw against Nigeria in its opening World Cup game. The Canadians face Ireland on Wednesday in Perth in an important Group B match. Ireland lost 1-0 on its tournament debut last week to co-host Australia. Spain can potentially advance with a win over Zambia in Auckland, and same for Japan against Costa Rica in Dunedin.