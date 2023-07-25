Colombian rider Miguel Ángel López suspended for a potential doping violation

AIGLE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Cycling Union says Colombian rider Miguel Ángel López has been provisionally suspended for a potential doping violation in the weeks before last year’s Giro d’Italia. Last December, López’s former team terminated his contract after discovering he had a “probable connection” with a Spanish doctor suspected of drug trafficking. The ICU says its suspension took into account evidence obtained from Spanish law enforcement during the investigation into the doctor’s activities. López was notified “of a potential (violation) for use and possession of a prohibited substance in the weeks prior to the Giro d’Italia 2022,” the ICU said.

