Dolphins starting OL Terron Armstead and two others will open training camp on PUP list

Published 3:42 PM

By ALANIS THAMES
AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins’ veteran left tackle Terron Armstead will open training camp on the physically unable to perform list along with second-year tight end Tanner Conner and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn. The Dolphins announced the news Tuesday on the day veterans reported for training camp. Armstead, Conner and Wynn will be sidelined when the team holds its first full practice of camp on Wednesday. Cornerback Nik Needham was placed on the PUP list last week as he continues recovering from an Achilles tear suffered last October.

