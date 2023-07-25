Former Georgia OLB Anderson given 1-year sentence for sexual assaults of 2 women

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Former Georgia outside linebacker Adam Anderson is still hoping to have an opportunity for an NFL career after he was sentenced to one year in jail for the sexual assaults of two women in 2020 and 2021. An Athens-Clarke County Superior Court judge sentenced Anderson on Monday to two one-year terms to be served concurrently. The 23-year-old Anderson originally faced felony charges, but they were reduced to misdemeanor sexual battery in a plea negotiation. He will serve the sentence at the Athens-Clarke County jail. Anderson’s attorney, Steve Sadow of Atlanta, says Anderson plans to pursue a professional playing career after serving his sentence.

