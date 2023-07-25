Former Stanford goalkeeper in US players’ hearts at the Women’s World World Cup
By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Sophia Smith flashed the zipping her lips gesture as she celebrated her second goal against Vietnam during the opening United States’ opening match at the Women’s World Cup in tribute to former Stanford teammate Katie Meyer. The goalkeeper died by suicide last year, so Smith and teammate Naomi Girma came up with the tribute. Meyer led Stanford to the 2019 NCAA title with two penalty shots