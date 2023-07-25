Jim Leonhard, former Wisconsin defensive coordinator and interim coach, joins Illini as an analyst

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Former Wisconsin defensive coordinator and interim head coach Jim Leonhard will join the Illinois staff as a senior analyst. Leonard was the Badgers’ defensive coordinator from 2017-22 and served as the interim coach after Paul Chryst was fired Oct. 2 following a 34-10 loss to the Illini. Leonhard led Wisconsin to a 4-3 record the rest of the regular season and expressed hope he would get the permanent job. Wisconsin hired Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell instead. Leonhard announced on Dec. 6 he wouldn’t be part of Fickell’s staff in 2023, but stayed on as defensive coordinator for the Badgers’ bowl game.

