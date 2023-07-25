McDaniels says no restrictions on QB Jimmy Garoppolo as Raiders open training camp
By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said Tuesday quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will not have any restrictions when the team opens training camp Wednesday. Garoppolo was cleared Sunday to practice after missing organized team activities and minicamp because of a left foot injury he suffered last season when he was with the San Francisco 49ers. Running back Josh Jacobs won’t be on the practice field Wednesday. There is no indication when or even if he will return after not agreeing to a long-term contract by the July 17 deadline.