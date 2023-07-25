Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh facing 4-game suspension for breaking NCAA rules, AP source says

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is facing a four-game suspension for breaking NCAA rules. That is according to a person with knowledge of a proposed settlement between the school and NCAA enforcement who spoke with The Associated Press. The agreement between the coach, school and governing body is not finalized. Michigan received notice earlier this year that the NCAA was looking into potential rules infractions in the Harbaugh-led program. The investigation involved impermissible texts and calls to high school prospects during part of a pandemic-related dead period for contact with potential recruits.

