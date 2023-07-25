Skip to Content
No. 1 pick Bryce Young set to open first NFL training camp with Panthers amid lofty expectations

Published 10:33 AM

By STEVE REED
AP Sports Writer

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young is set to begin his first NFL training camp amid lofty expectations. The Panthers have not been to the playoffs since 2017 and the No. 1 overall draft pick has been entrusted with returning Carolina to relevance in the NFC South. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner from Alabama says his expectations are to push his teammates to get better every day and keep stacking good days of work at training camp. The Panthers open training camp practice on Wednesday at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Young is expected to continue to take first-team reps for Carolina.

