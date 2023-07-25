Nottingham Forest signs Sweden forward Anthony Elanga from Manchester United

LONDON (AP) — Nottingham Forest has signed Sweden forward Anthony Elanga from Manchester United in a deal worth a reported 15 million pounds ($19 million). The 21-year-old Elanga made 55 appearances in all competitions for Man United. He has agreed a five-year deal with Forest and calls it “the perfect next step” in his career. Elanga has scored three times in 12 senior appearances for Sweden since making his debut in March 2022.

