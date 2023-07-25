Packers’ youth has LaFleur feeling as if he’s a first-year coach again heading into training camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Matt LaFleur enters his fifth season as the Green Bay Packers head coach feeling as though he’s just getting started. The trade of a four-time MVP quarterback has a way of doing that. LaFleur says that “it feels like Year 1, quite frankly,” as the Packers get ready to begin their first training camp since the trade of Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. The exit of Rodgers and several other veterans make this one of Green Bay’s most intriguing camps in recent memory. New first-team quarterback Jordan Love has made only one career start.

