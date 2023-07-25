Plum, Wilson and Gray each score 20-plus points, Aces top the Sky 107-95

CHICAGO (AP) — Kelsey Plum had 27 points and six assists, A’ja Wilson added 24 points and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Chicago Sky 107-95 for their sixth straight victory. Chelsea Gray had 22 points, six rebounds and nine assists for Las Vegas (22-2). Kiah Stokes grabbed 17 rebounds to go with six points. Las Vegas is 6-0 since Candace Parker was sidelined before the All-Star break. The Aces announced Monday that Parker underwent successful surgery on a fracture in her left foot and is out indefinitely. Wilson made 6 of 8 field goals in the first quarter and scored 13 points to help Las Vegas lead 30-26. Wilson had 15 points at halftime and Plum added 13 as Las Vegas led 55-45 after shooting 54% from the field.

