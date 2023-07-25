Red Sox trade Kiké Hernández to Dodgers for two minor-league pitchers

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox traded Kiké Hernández to the Los Angeles Dodgers, sending the slumping utilityman back to his home for six seasons and his only World Series title. The Red Sox will receive minor league right-handers Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman. Hernandez struggled at the plate and in the field this season. He was batting .222 in 86 games at shortstop, second base and outfield while also leading the major leagues with 15 errors. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said before Monday’s game against Toronto that he expected the front office to be active leading up to the deadline. Los Angeles led the AL West entering Tuesday night’s games, with a four-game lead over Arizona and San Francisco.

