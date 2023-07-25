Thomas heads to Minnesota for the PGA Tour. The seniors and the LPGA have majors

The PGA Tour heads for the home stretch. The 3M Open in Minnesota boasts a suddenly good field highlighted by an act of desperation. Justin Thomas is No. 75 in the FedEx Cup standings and has two weeks to try to reach the top 70 to qualify for the postseason. Cameron Young is playing after a disappointing Sunday at Royal Liverpool. The LPGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions are still in major championship season. The LPGA is in France for the Evian Championship, in its 10th year as a major. The seniors head to Wales for the Senior British Open.

