US-born Sarina Bolden now a Women’s World Cup star for the Philippines with winning goal

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Sarina Bolden rose above two defenders and headed the ball toward the goal. New Zealand goalkeeper Victoria Esson bobbled and fumbled it as it crossed the line. Bolden pumped her fist as she sprinted to the sideline to celebrate with her teammates after scoring the first-ever goal at the Women’s World Cup for the Philippines, one that also made her team the first of the 2023 edition’s eight newcomers to claim a win. It was 1-0 but that’s all the Filipinas needed to beat the Football Ferns. Bolden says “I’ll remember this moment forever, for the rest of my life. I’m so happy to be a part of it.”

