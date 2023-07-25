Wins for defending champions Lorenzo Musetti and Bernarda Pera at Hamburg European Open

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Both the men’s and women’s defending champions recorded wins at the Hamburg European Open as Lorenzo Musetti beat Elias Ymer in the men’s first round and American Bernarda Pera booked her spot in the women’s quarterfinals with a win over Kaia Kanepi. Musetti shook off a slow start to defeat qualifier Ymer 6-4, 6-1. The 21-year-old Italian went 3-1 down in the first set before winning 11 of the next 13 games. Pera is the highest-ranked player left in the women’s draw after the first-, second- and fourth-seeded players were all eliminated Tuesday.

