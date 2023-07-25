World swim body re-elects president for 8 years, agrees to government-backed move to Hungary

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Swimming officials have given World Aquatics president Husain al-Musallam an eight-year mandate to lead them. They also backed his plan to move the organization’s headquarters to Hungary where the government has offered a 15-year rent-free deal and legal protection. The election at the world championships in Japan resets al-Musallam’s presidential term since he was first elected unopposed two years ago. It lets the Kuwaiti be in office for the 2024 Paris Olympics and 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. World Aquatics now aims to move from Lausanne, Switzerland, to a government-backed offices and training center project in Budapest.

