3 Butler University soccer players file federal lawsuit alleging abuse by former trainer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Three Butler University women’s soccer players have filed a federal lawsuit alleging the team’s former athletic trainer sexually assaulted and groomed multiple players on the team. The lawsuit filed Wednesday alleges Michael Howell allegedly committed the assaults and other sexual misconduct over several years. Further, the lawsuit says Howell told the women he had “files against all the players and would use them if they ever said anything bad about him.” Butler has issued a statement saying that upon being informed of the allegations, it notified law enforcement, removed Howell from campus and suspended him from his job duties.

