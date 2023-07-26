49ers open camp looking to prolong championship ‘window’

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — For two straight seasons the San Francisco 49ers believed they had all the ingredients in place to deliver the franchise its sixth Super Bowl title only to fall short a game shy of the final game. Late-game miscues proved costly in the 2021 season and then quarterback injuries did the Niners in last season in an NFC title game loss at Philadelphia. Now as they get started on another campaign in hopes of winning the franchise’s first Super Bowl since the 1994 season, the 49ers are painfully aware opportunities for this core group are dwindling as age and contract status may make it difficult to keep many of the key players in place for much longer.

