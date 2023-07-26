Abrams’ single caps 4-run 9th inning as Nationals rally for 5-4 win over Rockies

WASHINGTON (AP) — CJ Abrams’ two-run single capped a four-run ninth inning and the Washington Nationals rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 5-4. Lane Thomas and Jeimer Candelario opened the ninth with walks against Daniel Bard. Joey Meneses singled to load the bases. Keibert Ruiz was out on an infield fly, but Bard hit Dominic Smith with a pitch walk in a run to make it 4-2. Stone Garrett was out on a slow roller before Candelario scored Washington’s third run. Luis Garcia was intentionally walked and Ildemaro Vargas drew a four-pitch walk to tie the game. Matt Koch came on to face Abrams, who grounded a single between first and second to score pinch runner Michael Chavis for the winning run.

