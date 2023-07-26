Celtics’ Brown ready for expectations that come with new deal, wants to use it to impact community

Celtics star Jaylen Brown wants to win more than championships after inking the richest deal in NBA history. He also wants to use it as a harbinger to help affect change in the Boston community. At a ceremonial signing of his five-year, $304 million deal, Brown said he wants to help launch a project to bring “Black Wall Street” to Boston and do his part to help close the racial wealth disparity in the city that’s been his home for the past seven years. On the court, he says he isn’t shying away from the expectations that a contract like this carry.

