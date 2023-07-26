Chicago Bears, tight end Cole Kmet agree to $50 million contract extension

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears and tight end Cole Kmet have agreed to a multi-year, $50 million contract extension, a reward for a homegrown player coming off his best season. Kmet had 50 receptions for 544 yards and seven touchdowns last season after catching just two scoring passes through his first two years. He has 138 catches for 1,399 yards in his career. Kmet grew up about 30 miles northwest of Soldier Field. He played three seasons at Notre Dame before the Bears drafted him in the second round in 2020. Kmet is the first player to agree to a multi-year extension in current GM Ryan Poles’ 18 months on the job.

