Choi, Reynolds, Santana homer to lead the Pirates to a 3-2 win over the Padres
By BERNIE WILSON
AP Sports Writer
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ji Man Choi, Bryan Reynolds and Carlos Santana hit home runs for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who held off the San Diego Padres 3-2 to win two of three games. David Bednar loaded the bases with one out in the ninth inning and then walked pinch-hitter Juan Soto before getting rookie Taylor Kohlwey to foul out and then striking out Trent Grisham. Bednar hopped off the mound and punched his glove with his fist after securing his 20th save and converting his 16th straight chance. Right-hander Johan Oviedo (4-11) shook off three pitch clock violations and a wild pitch to snap a streak of eight straight losing decisions.