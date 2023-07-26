Choi, Reynolds, Santana homer to lead the Pirates to a 3-2 win over the Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ji Man Choi, Bryan Reynolds and Carlos Santana hit home runs for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who held off the San Diego Padres 3-2 to win two of three games. David Bednar loaded the bases with one out in the ninth inning and then walked pinch-hitter Juan Soto before getting rookie Taylor Kohlwey to foul out and then striking out Trent Grisham. Bednar hopped off the mound and punched his glove with his fist after securing his 20th save and converting his 16th straight chance. Right-hander Johan Oviedo (4-11) shook off three pitch clock violations and a wild pitch to snap a streak of eight straight losing decisions.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.