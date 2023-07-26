Cyclist Filip Maciejuk given a 30-day ban for causing a mass crash at the Tour of Flanders

AIGLE, Switzerland (AP) — Polish cyclist Filip Maciejuk was given a 30-day ban for causing a mass crash with a dangerous move at the Tour of Flanders in April. The International Cycling Union says the ban began Tuesday. The 23-year-old Polish rider for the Bahrain Victorious team will miss the Tour of Poland and the world championships in Scotland. Former world champion Peter Sagan was among the riders forced to abandon the one-day, cobbled-road classic in Belgium on April 2. Maciejuk had veered back on the road after advancing on a grassy footpath.

