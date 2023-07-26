Former Brazil player Polga arrested for allegedly failing to pay child support

SAO PAULO (AP) — Former Brazil defender Anderson Polga has been arrested for allegedly failing to make child support payments. Rio Grande do Sul police say the 44-year-old Polga was taken to a jail outside the city of Porto Alegre after a judge ordered his arrest. The amount owed was not disclosed. Polga’s lawyers did not respond a request for comment from The Associated Press. Polga was a member of Brazil’s World Cup winning squad in 2002. The defender played at Sporting Lisbon for almost nine years and retired in 2012 as a Corinthians player. He had played for Gremio between 1999 and 2003.

