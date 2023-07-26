Ireland’s McCabe scores directly from a corner kick against Canada at Women’s World Cup

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Ireland captain Katie McCabe has scored directly from a corner kick against Olympic champion Canada at the Women’s World Cup. McCabe fired her country into the lead after four minutes at Perth in what could be a contender for goal of the tournament. It was Ireland’s first ever goal at the Women’s World Cup. Goals direct from corners are extremely rare in soccer. McCabe launched the ball into the box from the right side. It was too high for any players to get a touch and curled into the far corner to spark celebrations from Ireland’s players and fans. Ireland is coming off a 1-0 loss in its tournament debut last week against co-host Australia.

