Jimmy Garoppolo finally takes practice field for the Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo had trouble falling asleep Tuesday night. He was excited about the opportunity to step onto the practice field the next morning as the Las Vegas Raiders opened training camp. He didn’t get that chance in organized team activities and minicamp. A broken left foot suffered last season put Garoppolo’s future at least somewhat in question. Garoppolo signed a free-agent contract after quarterbacking the San Francisco 49ers the previous 5 1/2 years. He was cleared Sunday to return to action.

