Love says he got text from Rodgers before opening 1st training camp as Packers’ starting QB
By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Jordan Love received some advice from his four-time MVP predecessor the night before his first training camp workout as the Green Bay Packers’ starting quarterback. Love says Aaron Rodgers reminded him to “just be yourself, have fun and enjoy it.” The trade of Rodgers to the New York Jets on the week of the draft cleared the way for Love to take over as Green Bay’s main quarterback. Love had backed up Rodgers each of the last three seasons after the Packers selected him with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 draft.