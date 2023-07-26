Pirates reliever Angel Perdomo receives a 3-game suspension for intentionally throwing at Machado

NEW YORK (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Angel Perdomo has received a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for intentionally throwing at the San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado. Major League Baseball announced the disciplinary action against Perdomo a day after the left-hander hit Machado in the back with a 98-mph fastball after giving up a home run to Juan Soto in the seventh inning of the Padres’ 5-1 win in San Diego. Pirates manager Derek Shelton received a one-game suspension and a fine as a result of Perdomo’s actions.

